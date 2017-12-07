You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘A Fantastic Woman,’ ‘A Monster Calls,’ ‘Devil’s Freedom,’ ‘Narcos’ Top 2017 Fénix Awards

There were few surprises at the ceremony which went fairly by-the-numbers in choosing its winners from film and, for the first time, TV

By

Jamie's Most Recent Stories

View All

For a second consecutive year, top honors at Mexico’s Fénix Film Awards were reserved for a Chilean film. Sebastián Lelio’s “A Fantastic Woman,” took home best picture after starting the evening as the heavy favorite, having previously dazzled at festivals like Berlinale, San Sebastián and last month’s Mar del Plata. Lelio also won best director while leading lady Daniela Vega took best actress, her first major award in a budding career.

“A Monster Calls,” the most commercially successful film in attendance, earned further critical praise for its aesthetics, collecting trophies for best sound and art design. This was the first year in which audiences voted for an Exhibitors Award, which also went to “A Monster Calls” and its Spanish director J.A. Bayona.

2017 also marked the first time that the Fénix Awards have recognized TV series along with cinema. The winner of both best drama series and acting ensemble was the world-wide mega-hit “Narcos,” while the award for best comedy series was given to “Club of Crows.” It could be said then that the real winner, in TV anyway, was Netflix, which produced and released both series.

Related

Mexico’s “Devil’s Freedom” swept the documentary section with Everardo González’s film winning documentary and cinematography in a documentary, as well as original score for any film in competition. The film is a bleak investigation of Mexico’s violence and those who “disappear,” which Variety’s Jessica Kiang praised as, “deeply compelling despite toiling in the grimmest recesses of human behavior.”

Argentina’s Oscar Martinez can add one more trophy to his shelf for his work in “The Distinguished Citizen” in which he plays a Barcelona-based author forced to revisit his rural Argentine upbringing. For the role Martinez has already received best actor plaudits at Venice, the Platino Awards and the Argentina Academy.

Norma Aleandro was awarded the lifetime achievement award for her extensive work in both film and TV. In 1985, she won best actress at Cannes for her role in “The Official Story,” – which took an Oscar for best foreign-language film – and was nominated for a best supporting actress Oscar for her portrayal of Florencia in 1988’s “Gaby: A True Story.”

“Summer, 1993,” continued its run of good form with Catalan writer-director Carla Simón collecting the award for best screenplay, having previously received recognition at Berlinale, Malaga and London.

If  commentators were to sum up Wednesday’s proceedings in one word, they could do worse than to choose “inclusion.” The Fénix Awards honored TV series for the first time, celebrated a transgender-led film and boasted some impressive female star-power. While there is still plenty of room for improvement in the industry, things seem to be trending in the right direction.

4TH FENIX IBERO-AMERICAN AWARDS. DEC. 6, 2017

BEST PICTURE

“A Fantastic Woman,” (Sebastián Lelio, Chile, Spain, U.S., Germany)

DIRECTOR

Sebastián Lelio, (“A Fantastic Woman,” Chile, Spain, U.S., Germany)

ACTRESS

Daniela Vega, (“A Fantastic Woman,” Chile, U.S.)

ACTOR

Oscar Martínez, (“The Distinguished Citizen,” Chile, Spain, U.S., Germany)

SCREENPLAY

Carla Simón, (“Summer 1993,” Spain)

CINEMATOGRAPHY, FICTION

Ramiro Civita, (“The Winter,” Argentina, France)

EDITING

Cláudia Rita Oliveira, José Edgar Feldman, Luisa Homem (“The Nothing Factory,” Portugal)

SOUND

Marc Orts, Oriol Tarragó, Peter Glossop (“A Monster Calls,” Spain, U.S.)

ORIGINAL SCORE

Quincas Moreira (“Devil’s Freedom,” Mexico)

COSTUME DESIGN

Ro Nascimento (“Joaquim,” Brazil, Portugal)

ART DESIGN

Eugenio Caballero (“A Monster Calls,” Spain, U.S.)

BEST DOCUMENTARY

“Devil’s Freedom” (Everardo González, Mexico)

CINEMATOGRAPHY, DOCUMENTARY

María Secco (“Devil’s Freedom,” Mexico)

DRAMA SERIES

“Narcos,” (Colombia, U.S.)

COMEDY SERIES

“Club of Crows,” (Mexico)

ACTING ENSEMBLE: SERIES

“Narcos,” (Colombia, U.S.)

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT

Norma Aleandro

CRITIC’S WORK AWARD

Isaac León Frías

EXHIBITORS AWARD

J.A. Bayona (“A Monster Calls,” Spain, U.S.)

More Film

  • x men apocalypse

    Fox, Imax Extend Partnership for Three X-Men Movies

    For a second consecutive year, top honors at Mexico’s Fénix Film Awards were reserved for a Chilean film. Sebastián Lelio’s “A Fantastic Woman,” took home best picture after starting the evening as the heavy favorite, having previously dazzled at festivals like Berlinale, San Sebastián and last month’s Mar del Plata. Lelio also won best director […]

  • 'Bullet Head' Review: A Mismatched Dog-Eat-Dog

    Film Review: 'Bullet Head'

    For a second consecutive year, top honors at Mexico’s Fénix Film Awards were reserved for a Chilean film. Sebastián Lelio’s “A Fantastic Woman,” took home best picture after starting the evening as the heavy favorite, having previously dazzled at festivals like Berlinale, San Sebastián and last month’s Mar del Plata. Lelio also won best director […]

  • Mary J. Blige

    Mary J. Blige to Be Honored by Palm Springs Festival for 'Mudbound'

    For a second consecutive year, top honors at Mexico’s Fénix Film Awards were reserved for a Chilean film. Sebastián Lelio’s “A Fantastic Woman,” took home best picture after starting the evening as the heavy favorite, having previously dazzled at festivals like Berlinale, San Sebastián and last month’s Mar del Plata. Lelio also won best director […]

  • Kim Ki-duk South Korean director Kim

    Director Kim Ki-duk to Be Fined in Actress Assault Case (Report)

    For a second consecutive year, top honors at Mexico’s Fénix Film Awards were reserved for a Chilean film. Sebastián Lelio’s “A Fantastic Woman,” took home best picture after starting the evening as the heavy favorite, having previously dazzled at festivals like Berlinale, San Sebastián and last month’s Mar del Plata. Lelio also won best director […]

  • Garin Nugroho Sets Film With Christine

    Garin Nugroho Sets Film With Christine Hakim, Continues Radical Path

    For a second consecutive year, top honors at Mexico’s Fénix Film Awards were reserved for a Chilean film. Sebastián Lelio’s “A Fantastic Woman,” took home best picture after starting the evening as the heavy favorite, having previously dazzled at festivals like Berlinale, San Sebastián and last month’s Mar del Plata. Lelio also won best director […]

  • European VR Pioneers Join Forces to

    European VR Pioneers Join Forces to Launch New Venture (EXCLUSIVE)

    For a second consecutive year, top honors at Mexico’s Fénix Film Awards were reserved for a Chilean film. Sebastián Lelio’s “A Fantastic Woman,” took home best picture after starting the evening as the heavy favorite, having previously dazzled at festivals like Berlinale, San Sebastián and last month’s Mar del Plata. Lelio also won best director […]

  • New Europe Picks Up Sundance-Bound ‘Loveling’

    New Europe Picks Up Sundance-Bound ‘Loveling’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    For a second consecutive year, top honors at Mexico’s Fénix Film Awards were reserved for a Chilean film. Sebastián Lelio’s “A Fantastic Woman,” took home best picture after starting the evening as the heavy favorite, having previously dazzled at festivals like Berlinale, San Sebastián and last month’s Mar del Plata. Lelio also won best director […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad