Darren Thornton’s comedy drama “ ” was named best film at the Irish Film and Televison Academy’s Film and Drama Awards which took place Saturday night (April 8) in Dublin. Oscar-winner “Moonlight” took home the prize for best international film.

“Moonlight” beat out rivals “Manchester by the Sea,” “La La Land” and “Hacksaw Ridge” to the international prize. The prizes for best international performances also mirrored the Oscars with Casey Affleck named best international actor for “Manchester by the Sea” and Emma Stone awarded best international actress for “La La Land.”

The awards, whose main categories focus on Irish talent and productions, saw Ruth Negga named best lead actress for her Oscar-nominated performance in Jeff Nichols’ “Loving.” Veteran character actor Colm Meaney took home best lead actor for his role in Nick Hamm’s “The Journey,” in which he played Irish Republican and Sinn Fein politician Martin McGuinness, who died last month.

Richie Smyth was named best director for his directorial debut “The Siege of Jadotville.” The Netflix drama, which saw theatrical release in Ireland, also received awards for “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D” star Jason O’Mara, as best supporting actor, and for VFX.

Charleigh Bailey was named best supporting actress for her role in best film winner “A Date for Mad Mary.” The film saw its world premiere at the Karlovy Vary Intl Film Festival last July.

The organization’s Rising Star award, which is sponsored by the Irish Film Board, was given to Patrick Gibson, star of Netflix’s “The OA” and Showtime’s upcoming “Guerrilla,” created by John Ridley.

History Channel show “Vikings” was named best drama, while Cillian Murphy picked up the best lead actor in drama award for his role in the BBC’s “Peaky Blinders” and Amy Huberman won best lead actress in drama for Irish drama “Striking Out.”

A full list of IFTA Film and Drama Award winners can be found here: http://www.ifta.ie/awards/nominees_2017/