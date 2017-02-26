The rainclouds parted Sunday at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood for the 89th Annual Academy Awards red carpet.

Best actress nominee Ruth Negga was an early arrival in Valentino red. The Ethiopian-Irish actress — who starred in “Loving” — sported a blue ACLU ribbon in support of the American Civil Liberties Union. Karlie Kloss also sported the ribbon.

The red carpet may become a political one as celebrities and executives weigh in on President Trump and his administration’s policies.

White was a popular, with “Moana’s” Auli’i Cravalho, Hailee Steinfeld, and Chrissy Teigen looking pristine in the color.

One star that will not be in attendance is Natalie Portman. The pregnant actress, a best actress nominee for her portrayal of Jackie Kennedy in “Jackie,” is nearing the due date of her second child. Portman did walk the Oscars red carpet while pregnant in 2011.

Keep coming back to see all the red carpet arrivals, including Emma Stone, Nicole Kidman, Viola Davis, and more.

Click on the “Launch Gallery” below to see the photos.