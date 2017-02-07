The 2017 Academy Award contenders braved the rain on Monday and came together for the annual Oscars nominees luncheon. The event was held at the Beverly Hilton and gave the nominees and opportunity to celebrate in a casual setting.

Among the nominees: “La La Land’s” Emma Stone (who opted for a one-shouldered jumpsuit) and Ryan Gosling, “Jackie” star Natalie Portman (in a casual dress that showed off her growing baby bump, a contrast to the long gowns she’s worn all awards seaon), Viola Davis and Octavia Spencer, both in bold prints. Pharrell Williams went ultra casual in a green cap NASA sweatshirt — a nod to his film “Hidden Figures.”

Matt Damon left his name tag on, but needed no introduction.

At the end of the luncheon, the nominees posed for their class portrait.

The front row featured the biggest names, including Stone, Damon, Portman and Spencer. On the other side included Mahershala Ali, Ruth Negga and Justin Timberlake.

Huddled in the fourth row were the petite Casey Affleck and Michelle Williams, costars from Manchester by the Sea. While the statuesque Nicole Kidman and Dev Patel from “Lion” stood in the fifth row.

Check out the hi-resolution photo here and video from the shoot below.

The Academy Awards nominees gather for this year's class photo at the #OscarLunch. pic.twitter.com/G2bzMnNQov — Variety (@Variety) February 6, 2017

The 89th Oscars will be held Feb. 26 and air live on ABC. Jimmy Kimmel is set to host.