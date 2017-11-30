You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
New York Film Critics Circle Awards: ‘Get Out’ Wins Best First Film, ‘BPM’ Claims Foreign Prize

Kristopher Tapley

Awards Editor

Members of the New York Film Critics Circle have begun voting on superlatives for the year in cinema. Recent winners of the group’s best film prize have included “La La Land,” “Carol,” “Boyhood” and “American Hustle.”

Ongoing list of winners below. Check back for updates throughout the morning.

Best First Film: “Get Out” (Jordan Peele)
Peele’s film also won the breakthrough director award at the Gotham Awards and directorial debut at the National Board of Review.

Best Foreign Language Film: “BPM (Beats Per Minute)” (Robin Campillo)
Campillo’s latest won three prizes at the Cannes Film Festival in May: the Grand Jury Prize, the FIPRESCI prize and the François Chalais Award. It has also been nominated for best international film at the Independent Spirit Awards.

Best Non-Fiction Film: “Faces Places” (Agnes Varda)
Varda was one of this year’s honorary Oscar recipients at the film Academy’s Governors Awards earlier this month. She previously won this honor for “The Gleaners and I” in 2001.

