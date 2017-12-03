2017 Los Angeles Film Critics Assn. Awards

Members of the Los Angeles Film Critics Assn. have begun voting on this year’s list of cinema superlatives. Recent winners of the group’s best film prize have included “Moonlight,” “Spotlight,” “Boyhood,” “Her” and “Gravity.”

Last week the New York Film Critics Circle named Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird” the year’s best film.

Best Cinematography: “The Shape of Water” (Dan Lausten)

Finally Guillermo del Toro’s latest gets into the game, after being ignored by the Gotham Awards, Indie Spirits and New York Film Critics Circle.

*Runner-up: “Blade Runner 2049” (Roger Deakins)

Best Music/Score: “Phantom Thread” (Jonny Greenwood)

At a recent Focus Features event, Paul Thomas Anderson was clearly still smarting from Greenwood’s dismissal by the Academy’s music branch for his contributions to “There Will Be Blood.” Greenwood’s work was deemed “diluted” by the use of pre-existing music at the time. Though there are some pre-existing music cues in Anderson’s latest, this time, they kept an eye on it, he said.

*Runner-up: “The Shape of Water” (Alexandre Desplat)

Best Supporting Actor: Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Dafoe is on a streak, after winning this prize from the National Board of Review and NYFCC as well. To reiterate: It seems to be clear sailing to his first Oscar, more than 30 years since his first nomination (for Oliver Stone’s “Platoon”).

*Runner-up: Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Production Design: “Blade Runner 2049” (Dennis Gassner)

The LA critics are one of the few major groups to hand out this prize. Also you’ll note from one win and two runner-up prizes, “The Shape of Water” is strong with this group. “Blade Runner 2049” is a tour de force of design. Hard to argue with this.

*Runner-up: “The Shape of Water” (Paul D. Austerberry)