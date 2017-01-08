The 2017 Golden Globes arrivals are officially underway — and thankfully the rain stayed away.

The red carpet is bustling with nominees and presenters.

Florals were a popular choice, with nominee Lily Collins in Zuhair Murad and red carpet host Giuliana Rancic in Rani Zakhem couture.

Nominee and Variety Stylemaker Tracee Ellis Ross stepped out in a sparkling silver gown and many matching rings; metallics are expected to be another popular trend (Millie Bobbie Brown also spotted in silver).

Check out all the arrivals from the Beverly Hilton by clicking the “Launch Gallery” below.