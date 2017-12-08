Zhuhai Gets China’s First All THX Multiplex

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Wallace America, courtesy of THX

China’s first all-THX certified multiplex cinema has opened across the border from Macau, in Zhuhai. The 10-screen complex, the Zhuhai Haiyun China Film Cinema is a joint venture with state-backed China Film Group.

THX was founded by film-maker George Lucas. Although not an equipment manufacturer, the company develops and licenses technologies and specifications for audio and video applications. It opened an office in Beijing in August in 2014.

Inspectors say that they focused on auditorium architecture, acoustics, audio and video equipment calibration and speaker configuration. Re-certification will take place on a yearly basis.

“As the film industry in China continues to grow, so does our responsibility to provide audiences with the very best cinema experience around the world,” said Min-Liang Tan, CEO of THX.

After a building boom, China now has over 40,000 cinema screens. That puts it on a level with North America. Theatrical box office is catching up too, making China the world’s second largest cinema market.

“The feverish pace of construction has outpaced the education of cinema design, installation and maintenance professionals – often resulting in poor architectural and acoustic design as well as under-performing audio and video systems,” said THX in 2015, when it established a pact with the Film Technology and Quality Inspection Center, a unit of the media regulator State Administration for Press Publication Radio Film & Television (SAPPRFT).

More Film

  • Zhuhai Gets China’s First All THX

    Zhuhai Gets China’s First All THX Multiplex

    China’s first all-THX certified multiplex cinema has opened across the border from Macau, in Zhuhai. The 10-screen complex, the Zhuhai Haiyun China Film Cinema is a joint venture with state-backed China Film Group. THX was founded by film-maker George Lucas. Although not an equipment manufacturer, the company develops and licenses technologies and specifications for audio […]

  • Golden Globe 2017 Nominations: Movie Predictions

    Golden Globe 2017 Predictions: What Films Will Score Nominations?

    China’s first all-THX certified multiplex cinema has opened across the border from Macau, in Zhuhai. The 10-screen complex, the Zhuhai Haiyun China Film Cinema is a joint venture with state-backed China Film Group. THX was founded by film-maker George Lucas. Although not an equipment manufacturer, the company develops and licenses technologies and specifications for audio […]

  • Sundance

    Oscars: 15 Feature Documentaries Shortlisted

    China’s first all-THX certified multiplex cinema has opened across the border from Macau, in Zhuhai. The 10-screen complex, the Zhuhai Haiyun China Film Cinema is a joint venture with state-backed China Film Group. THX was founded by film-maker George Lucas. Although not an equipment manufacturer, the company develops and licenses technologies and specifications for audio […]

  • Johnny Depp Grindelwald

    Harry Potter Community Reacts to J.K. Rowling's Defense of Johnny Depp's Casting

    China’s first all-THX certified multiplex cinema has opened across the border from Macau, in Zhuhai. The 10-screen complex, the Zhuhai Haiyun China Film Cinema is a joint venture with state-backed China Film Group. THX was founded by film-maker George Lucas. Although not an equipment manufacturer, the company develops and licenses technologies and specifications for audio […]

  • IFFAM: Why Shekhar Kapur Loves Stanley

    Shekhar Kapur: Why '2001' Is My Genre Film Choice for IFFAM's Crossfire Section

    China’s first all-THX certified multiplex cinema has opened across the border from Macau, in Zhuhai. The 10-screen complex, the Zhuhai Haiyun China Film Cinema is a joint venture with state-backed China Film Group. THX was founded by film-maker George Lucas. Although not an equipment manufacturer, the company develops and licenses technologies and specifications for audio […]

  • IFFAM: Shekhar Kapur Talks ‘Little Dragon,’

    IFFAM: Shekhar Kapur Talks ‘Little Dragon,’ ‘Elizabeth: The Dark Age’

    China’s first all-THX certified multiplex cinema has opened across the border from Macau, in Zhuhai. The 10-screen complex, the Zhuhai Haiyun China Film Cinema is a joint venture with state-backed China Film Group. THX was founded by film-maker George Lucas. Although not an equipment manufacturer, the company develops and licenses technologies and specifications for audio […]

  • Udo Kier'Brawl in Cell Block 99'

    IFFAM: Udo Kier to Receive Career Award

    China’s first all-THX certified multiplex cinema has opened across the border from Macau, in Zhuhai. The 10-screen complex, the Zhuhai Haiyun China Film Cinema is a joint venture with state-backed China Film Group. THX was founded by film-maker George Lucas. Although not an equipment manufacturer, the company develops and licenses technologies and specifications for audio […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad