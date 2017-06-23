Zhang Qiang Quits Alibaba Pictures Board

Asia Bureau Chief
Zhang Qiang Quits Alibaba Pictures Board
Patrick Frater

Zhang Qiang has stepped down as executive director of Alibaba Pictures Group, the separately-listed film arm of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba.

The announcement was made at the same time as shareholders approved all motions presented at the company’s annual general meeting.

“(Zhang) has resigned as executive director and ceased to be member of the executive committee of the board due to internal reassignment,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

A respected producer, Zhang joined from state-controlled China Film Corp. soon after Alibaba acquired ChinaVision in 2014 to form the basis of Alibaba Pictures. In the last year it has become clear that the company is less a producer and increasingly a technology integrator.

Speaking at the Shanghai International Film Festival this week, new chairman and CEO Yu Yongfu described APG as a “platform.”

SEE ALSO: Alibaba Pictures Boss Sets Out Technology First Vision of Film Industry

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad