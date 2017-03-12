Celebrated cinematographer, Christopher Doyle’s new directing effort “The While Girl” is among eight projects selected to take part in a new work in progress initiative within this week’s Hong Kong Asia Film Financing Forum (HAF) that help filmmakers secure post-production funds and distribution rights.

HAF is launching its Work in Progress Laboratory, coinciding with Hong Kong Intl. Film & TV Market (FilMart). Organizers said while the long-established HAF project market is focused on projects that are in the development or production, WIP Lab supports projects that have completed or will soon be wrapping production. Such projects are typically seeking funding and partners for post-production, distribution and sales or being pitched to festival programmers.

Besides “The White Girl”, which Doyle co-directs with Jenny Suen, who also serves as one of the producers, Simon Chung’s “I Miss You When I See You” and “I’ve Got the Blues” directed by Angie Chen, are among the other Hong Kong projects shortlisted.

Other projects are: “End Of Summer” directed by mainland Chinese filmmaker Zhou Quan and co-produced by Terence Chang; “Omotenashi”, a Taiwan-Japan collaboration directed by Jay Chern; Vietnamese project “The Third Wife” directed by Nguyen Phuong Anh; and Rima Das’ “Village Rockstars” from India.

Roger Garcia, executive director of the Hong Kong International Film Festival, organizers of the HAF, said WIP Lab will be an important addition to HAF. It offers greater incentive for filmmakers and further enhances the scope of HAF, which has been running since 2000.

Producers and directors of each project will be given 10 minutes to pitch their work to industry players, including investors and representatives from distribution and post-production companies. Individual meetings will also be arranged.

This year’s edition of HAF selected 25 projects from the 350 submitted from 14 countries. HAF will take place from March 13 to 15. FilMart runs from March 13 to 16.