‘Wolf Warriors II’ Star, Celina Jade Joins CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Hong Kong-American actress and action star Celina Jade has joined the roster of talent agency CAA. She is currently riding high on top of the Chinese box office in mega hit “Wolf Warriors II.”

A fluent English, Mandarin and Cantonese speaker, Jade has is known for her multi-season guest star role as Shado, Oliver Queen’s love interest in the CW’s hit TV series “Arrow.” Her movie roles include leads in “April Flowers,” “Skin Trade” and “Legendary Assassin” and a featuring role in “The Man With The Iron Fists.”

The runaway success of “Wolf Warrior II” makes her one of the most visible new faces in China. Jade plays the role of a doctor caught up in the military rescue attempt, in which patriotic Chinese soldiers take on western mercenaries.

The film opened 9 days ago and has already clocked up $330 million (RMB2.25 billion) in mainland Chinese theaters. Along the way it took the record for the fastest film to reach the RMB1 billion ($147 million) mark, and claims two of the biggest ever non-opening days in Chinese history.

Jade will next be seen in another ass-kicking role in “Triple Threat,” an English-language action movie involving Asian action stars Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Selina Lo and Tiger Hu, alongside western action stars Michale Jai White and Scott Adkins. Jade was recently cast in “A Sweet Life,” an upcoming Chinese feature to be produced by Ning Hao (“Crazy Stone,” “Breakup Buddies”).

She is also managed by Echelon Talent Management.