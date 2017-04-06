The presence of Ludi Lin as Zack, The Black Ranger can have done “Power Rangers” chances of securing a decent release in China no harm at all. Lin is young, sporty and Chinese.

But the Fuzhou-born star is no mere Asian-faced, English-speaking make-weight. Lin has a strong filmography in China behind him and his role in the Lionsgate fantasy is as super-heroic as the other characters.

Conversations with him invariably reveal some serious attitude and hunger. “I went into acting thinking that it was about imitating a character, but found it is just the opposite. It is more about what is inside me, confronting my own truth and emotions,” is a typical Lin utterance.

And from a man heavily into snowboarding, scuba diving, Muay Thai and Jiu Jitsu martial arts: “acting and sport have many things in common. They challenge the performer. There can be no deception.”

The sporty influence may have come from a childhood in Australia, where he moved when he was 9 years old. That was followed by a college study period in the U.S. and Canada, and eventually a return to China some five years ago.

His recent years in China have been put to good use. Lin had modest roles in smash hit movies “Monster Hunt” and “Lost in Hong Kong” while also appearing in The Weinstein Co.’s made in Asia series “Marco Polo” for Netflix. This year he has lead roles in two Chinese movies: “My Second First Romance,” and TIK Films’ upcoming “Come Across Love.”

Lin says his cultural references are in equal measure Chinese–Hong Kong, Australian and North American. That puts him in great position to be one of the increasingly-needed bridges between the world’s two wealthiest film industries.

“I don’t want to be pigeonholed as an Asian guy on screen. I want to beat back those caricatures of Asian roles in western cinema, which are often simplistic or melodramatic. They should be capable of being humorous, strong or sensitive,” he says.

“I love the celebrity and the stardom. It is what I asked for. But the craft has to come first. The thrill comes from affecting people, making them react,” he says. “Honesty, I want it all.”

“Power Rangers” releases in China on May 12. “Come Across Love” has its commercial premiere in China on may 19.