Weinstein Asian Executive Bey Logan Accused of Sexual Misconduct

Bey Logan, a Hong Kong-based film executive who has close relations with Harvey Weinstein, has been accused of sexual harassment. Logan denies criminal wrongdoing, but admits to “mistakes” and a “too carefree attitude towards physical encounters with women.”

Logan, a martial arts expert, who was a consulting producer on The Weinstein Company’s “Shanghai” has been the object of conversation on social media since the Harvey Weinstein Scandal broke in October. The accusations took more solid form this week with the publication of three reports by investigative magazine HK01.

The report accused him of sexually harassing actresses in TWC offices in Hong Kong and on set of movies. It also say that Logan sent actresses to Harvey Weinstein’s hotel room, where unwanted sexual advances were made. The HK01 report carries accounts by seen women. It names only two

An actress named Z, formerly with TVB, said Logan told her he could arrange her to meet Weinstein, who was looking for a female host for the Asian version of “Project Runway.” She said Logan sent her to the Hollywood producer’s hotel room and she did not find it suspicious at the time.

Indonesian-Chinese actress Sable Yu, who was the lead of “Snowblade” a film directed by Logan, said Logan told her sleeping with Weinstein could boost her career.

“I have been shocked at the alleged behavior of Harvey Weinstein towards women. Throughout the years I have known Harvey, I have not witnessed, nor did anyone describe to me any details of alleged sexual assaults,” Logan wrote in a statement emailed to Variety.

While admitting being “remorseful” about his own past behavior, Logan’s statement said: “many of the accusations made against me are either untrue or taken out of context.”

In response to the allegations, Logan told the Hong Kong media: “I never sent a girl to his room, I never invited a girl to his room, in fact I told people not to go.”

“We all knew Harvey was a skirt-chaser,” Logan told HK01. “If Harvey looked like George Clooney, would we all be quite so horrified? I wonder.”

Yu also accused Logan of asking her if she wanted to see his penis while they were alone in the office. She refused. HK01 said the seven Asian actresses said received similar treatments, and some were asked to go naked during casting.

“He took his [penis] out and grabbed my hand to hold his [penis],” Yu said in a video interview. “He was slowly testing my bottom line.”

Yu alleged that Logan also insulted her on the set of “Snowblade.” She said the movie was an action flick and there were no romantic plots in the story, but she was asked to perform naked. She said in one scene that her character’s body was supposed to have been paralyzed, and that recovery required her nipple to be pinched. Yu refused to perform the scene on camera, but says that Logan went ahead anyway, pinched her nipple in front of the crew members.