China’s theatrical box office showed no sign of recovery in the first quarter of the year. A weak March followed an up and down first two months.

Box office revenue for March was RMB3.37 billion ($88 million) according to data from Ent Group. That was a 9% lower than March 2016 when the reported total was $539 million (RMB3.72 billion.) Admissions were 101 million compared with 109 million in the equivalent month last year.

(Data had shown January gaining on last year, and February declining. But with the Chinese New Year holidays having shifted from February last year into January this time, such month-by-month comparisons were distorted.)

Since the beginning of this year the fees earned by online ticketing agencies have been identified separately. Stripping them out from the calculation makes the recently completed month look even weaker with an adjusted gross figure of $451 million (RMB3.11 billion.)

On an unadjusted basis the first three months of 2017 weigh in at $2.10 billion (RMB14.5 billion,) exactly the same figure as the first quarter of 2016. But removing the fees from the 2017 figure, implies that the first quarter was down 6%. In terms of ticket sales, the first quarter of 2017 saw 411 million admissions, a drop of 2% compared with 418 million in the first quarter of 2016.

After over a decade of almost unbroken growth, theatrical box office in China ground to a sudden halt in mid-2016. That was widely attributed to a reduction in the subsidies provided to consumers by the competing online ticketing agencies, something which drove up the net price to cinema-goers, and to a crackdown on mis-reporting of figures by theater and distributors.

Blame was also pointed at a weak crop of films – both Hollywood and local — in 2016. And in order to keep the turnstiles spinning, Chinese regulators allowed in far more Hollywood films than they have done in previous years.

The weakness this year appears more clearly to lie with Chinese-made titles. Only the five major Chinese movies released at Chinese New Year (“Kung Fu Yoga,” “Journey to the Wes: The demons Strike Back,” “Duckweed,” “Buddies in India,” and “Boonie Bears: Entangled Worlds,” all released on Jan. 28) have had any impact.

A number of Hollywood films have surprised with bigger than anticipated results. These include: “xXx: The Return of Xander Cage” with $164 million; “Resident Evil: the Final Chapter” with $160 million; and “A Dog’s Purpose,” now on $85 million.

At CinemaCon, China’s industry bosses tried to sound optimistic that a turnaround will still happen. Wanda Cinemas president John Zeng said that growth would normalize at 15-20% per year.