Kevin Tsujihara, Warner Bros. chairman and CEO, was on hand Wednesday night in Beijing to officiate at the official opening of the studio’s new office in China.

Others in attendance included Richard Fox, Warner’s executive VP, international, Gillian Zhao, executive VP and China MD, and invited Chinese industry guests.

Though Warner first opened an office in China as far back as the 1930s, the new office covers activities including film, television, home entertainment, games and corporate functions. Warner is also a significant minority partner in Flagship Entertainment with China Media Capital.

“Warner Bros. has been producing world-class films and TV shows for almost 100 years, and we look forward to sharing our expertise with our partners in China as well as with up-and-coming talent to benefit the entire entertainment industry,” said Tsujihara in a statement at the reception. “In the spirit of true cultural exchange, we are eager to learn from our partners and share great Chinese stories with audiences around the world.”

The studio’s titles released in China last year included “Batman Vs Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” and “The Legend of Tarzan.”