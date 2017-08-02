Wanda Film Reorganization Still Ongoing

Wanda Film Holding, the Dalian Wanda subsidiary that operates China’s largest cinema chain, says that its internal reorganization remains ongoing. Its shares, suspended from trading on the Shenzhen stock market for the past month, are to remain halted.

In a regulatory filing Wednesday, the company confirmed that the planned overhaul involves taking 100% ownership of Wanda Media through a share issue, and substantial restructuring. The document explained that the restructuring involves due diligence, auditing, and evaluation of multiple assets, and said that these evaluations are ongoing.

Until they are completed, the company will make further progress reports every five days to China’s securities regulators.

There was no mention of Legendary Entertainment, the Hollywood production firm that Dalian Wanda acquired at the beginning of 2016 for a sum of up to $3.5 billion. Legendary has resulted in heavy losses and is expected to be omitted from the Wanda Film revamp. Nor was there reference to further fund raising or share sales, which had been mooted earlier.

The brief filing avoided any reference to the crisis that has engulfed Dalian Wanda and some of its subsidiaries in the month since the Wanda Film restructuring was initiated. Dalian Wanda has announced some $9 billion of asset sales that are intended to bring down debt levels. The group has also been targeted by banking regulators — apparently for breaching capital export controls last year — and state-controlled banks have been ordered to halt lending to six acquired units within the Dalian Wanda empire.