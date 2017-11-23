Virtual Reality Conference Promises to Ignite Singapore Media Festival

Virtual Reality is the buzz phrase these days at film festivals, big and small. They are keen to explore alternate means of entertainment that might just possibly the future. The Singapore Media Festival is no different and has set up a one-day event – the VR X SMF Ignite Conference – that will unspool Nov. 29 with a packed line-up.

Kicking off proceedings will be the keynote presentation by Mohen Leo, creative director and visual effects supervisor at ILMxLAB, an immersive entertainment and VR laboratory belonging to Lucasfilm, Industrial Light and Magic, and Skywalker Sound. While Leo is expected to share insights about storytelling for immersive entertainment, “Star Wars” fans in Singapore will be hoping that he provides a sneak peek into “Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire,” a VR joint venture between ILMxLAB and The Void, that is designed to transport users to a galaxy far, far away.

The conference continues with Allen Foo, founder and chief executive at Ultimate Creators Create Virtual Reality. He will chart the VR and alternate reality landscape in China, including learning gleaned as organizer of the annual Worldwide Global Creators Community VR Film Festival.

On a pragmatic level, Desmond Ng, business development executive for Singapore and Asia Pacific at EON Reality will discuss how organizations can harness the power of VR in their enterprise, while Tee Jia Hen of VRCollab, Lionel Chok of Immersively and Lucia Zaidan of SW Interactive will detail case studies of innovative VR use in healthcare, retail and architecture in a panel moderated by Jacqui Hocking of VSStory. Salar Shahna, chief executive of Geneva’s World VR Forum will discuss the future of VR.

The day will end on another pragmatic note. Albert H Kim of Korea’s Binaree will examine the means to monetize the VR medium.