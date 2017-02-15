Vin Diesel’s action sequel “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” has grossed $102 million in its first six days at the Chinese box office.

“Return of Xander Cage” has totaled $272.3 million worldwide for Paramount Pictures and Revolution Studios. Diesel reprises his character in the movie as government operative Xander Cage from the 2002 movie “XXX.” The film also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Donnie Yen, Deepika Padukone, Ruby Rose, Kris Wu, and Nina Dobrev. The film had an $85 million budget.

The Diesel film grossed $61.9 million in China over the weekend, marking the biggest opening for a Hollywood film in February. The opening weekend tripled the U.S. launch, which generated $20.1 million during Jan. 20-22 and it’s now at $43.7 million after four weeks.

Chinese companies Huahua Media and Shanghai Film Group announced an investment into “Return of Xander Cage” on Jan. 17, two days before the announcement of their three-year $1 billion slate financing deal with Paramount.

Brad Grey, chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures, said, “We join our collaborators Huahua Media, Shanghai Film Group and 1905 in celebrating the great success of ‘XXX: Return of Xander Cage’ in China. We are especially pleased as this opening is our first Chinese market release with Shanghai Film Group and Huahua since the recent signing of our long term collaboration agreement.”

Producers are Diesel, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Joe Roth, and Samantha Vincent. D.J. Caruso directed from a script by F. Scott Frazier, Chad St. John, and Rich Wilkes.