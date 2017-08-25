‘Valerian’ Opening on Top in China on Friday

Luc Besson’s sci-fi fantasy “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” looks set to open on top of the Chinese box office on Friday. It will be the first film to depose theatrical sensation “Wolf Warriors II” in four weeks.

By 5pm on its opening day, “Valerian” had scored $5.88 million (RMB40 million). Including midnight previews worth a further RMB2 million, it stood on a cumulative of RMB42 million.

It claimed a 40% market share, ahead of the day’s two other major openers “Baby Driver” and “Cars 3.” Friday is the first day that western films can be given revenue sharing releases in China in over a month.

Figures are likely to change as the weekend progresses. Animated titles, such as “Cars 3” tend to perform better on Saturdays and Sundays, when parents take their children. Similarly, “Wolf Warriors II” was beaten on Friday last week, but put on a stronger showing over subsequent days to win the weekend.

It is not clear whether even a strong showing in China will be enough for the film to avoid the status of a flop. Having cost some $180 to produce, its North American total after four weeks is $39.4 million. In other international territories, its score till Thursday was $93 million, for a global pre-weekend cumulative of $132 million.

China’s Fundamental Films is an investor in both EuropaCorp and in “Valerian.”