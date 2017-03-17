Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” which has ruffled feathers in other conservative countries, opened Friday in China uncut and on top of the box office.

Opening day-and-date with the film’s North American release, “Beauty” had grossed $11.8 million (RMB81.2 million) by 9.00 pm Friday, according to ticketing service Wepiao. That took the cumulative including previews to an early milestone of RMB100 million or $14.5 million.

The brief homosexual allusion, described by director Bill Condon as a “gay moment,” left sometimes testy Chinese censors unflustered. That was in contrast to Russia and Malaysia, where censors asked for cuts.

The film has not been released in Malaysian theaters after the studio refused to make the changes. In a statement cited by local media, Disney said: “The film has not been and will not be cut for Malaysia.” Disney has also reportedly asked Malaysia’s Censorship Board to review its decision. The board is expected to meet on Tuesday next week. In Russia, the film opened with a 16 certificate.

The brevity of the scene and the minor importance of the character, may have informed China’s open-minded decision. The decision was trumpeted by state media including official mouthpiece The People’s Daily via its Twitter account. “Controversial gay moment kept in Disney’s #BeautyAndTheBeast. Movie premiered on Mar 17 in China, requires no guidance for minor audience,” it said.

That stance is also a contrast to other recent decisions in China. “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” was cut by 7 minutes. “Logan” lost 14 minutes.

China has no rating system and films are supposed to be open to audiences of all ages. That has sometimes prompted cuts by the censors for sexual, political or religious references. Last year’s “Deadpool” did not get an import license. Violence is less obviously frowned upon by China’s regulators, though it tripped up “Logan.”

Although falling well short of a classification or rating system, China’s newly-enacted Film Promotion Law introduces an official warning system for the first time. For films which “might attract minors or other audiences that are physically or psychologically inappropriate, a warning should be given.” That was deemed necessary for “Logan” but not “Beauty.”

On its Friday debut, “Beauty” is playing some 100,000 screenings. According to Wepiao, that is 43% of screenings. The gross represents a powerful 70% of receipts, far ahead of second placed “A Dog’s Purpose” with 15% box office share, and third ranked “Logan” with 8%.