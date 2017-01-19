Mixed martial arts star, Anderson Silva (aka The Spider) will face off against Chinese action star Max Zhang and Chinese-American actress JuJu Chan in “Made In Kowloon.”

The $20 million action film is now in production with Fruit Chan directing. The picture is backed by Pegasus Motion Pictures, the Wong Pak-ming-headed company that recent sold a 29.9% stake to Chinese metals and media investment company Anhui Xinke.

The film sees a detective on the trail of a serial killer, who may have abducted the cop’s niece. The film also stars Stephy Tang, Kevin Cheng and Sumyau Liu. Stephen Tung (“Downtown Torpedoes,” “Accidental Spy”) heads the action choreography unit.

Da Silva is a Brazilian fighter and former UFC middleweight champion, who holds the longest title streak in UFC history. His streak ended in 2013 after 2,457 days, with 16 consecutive wins and 10 title defenses. Zhang (aka Zhang Jin) has risen from being a stunt double in “Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon” to an award-winning role in Wong Kar-wai’s “The Grandmaster.” He next appears in Legendary Entertainment’s “Pacific Rim 2.”

Pegasus is a producer and distributor in film and TV, with credits including the Wong-directed “All’s Well” series of ensemble comedies. It recently produced “Bounty Hunters” which scored $31.9 million on its release in mainland China. Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Pegasus sold the stake to Xinke for $25 million.