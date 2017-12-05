Uday Shankar to Head 21 Century Fox in Asia

Uday Shankar, currently head of Star India, has been promoted to become president of 21st Fox in Asia.

As well as continuing at Star, he will lead 21st Century Fox’s (21CF) video businesses across all of Asia, including Star India and Fox Networks Group.

“Uday’s new role will enhance our strategic focus across all of Asia and enable us to further capture opportunities, building on the transformation Star India has driven in our most important growth market,” said 21st Century Fox Executive Chairman Lachlan Murdoch and CEO James Murdoch, in a statement.

“Under Uday’s leadership, our India business has firmly established itself as a world-class asset with durable businesses across entertainment, sports, satellite distribution and OTT. His strategic vision has put 21CF at the forefront of content and distribution in one of the world’s fastest growing economies, and we are very fortunate to benefit from Uday’s expanded leadership at a global level.”

The move comes at a time of other movements within the conglomerate. It emerged this week that Tomas Jegeus would return to the parent company after Fox International Productions, the local language production venture which had been active in Asia, was to be dissolved. On the theatrical releasing side in Asia, Kurt Rieder recently took over from Sunder Kimatrai as executive VP Asia-Pacific at 20th Century Fox. The move also comes at a time when Disney has renewed its talks to acquire all or part of Fox.