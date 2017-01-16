The Johnnie To-produced “Trivisa,” a crime thriller with a political edge, was Monday named best film of the year by the Hong Kong Film Critics Society. The film’s lead actor Gordon Lam Ka-tung earned the title of best actor.

The best director award was bestowed jointly on Stephen Chow and first-time director Wong Chun. The society said after three rounds of debates and voting, Chow’s fantasy comedy “Mermaid” and Wong’s drama “Mad World” earned the same number of votes, and the society decided to give the award to both. “Mad World” also won best screenplay, written by Florence Chan.

“Trivisa”, an intercut of three short films revolving around three of Hong Kong’s most infamous criminals, was directed by a trio of young directors Vicky Wong Wai-kit, Jevons Au and Frank Hui. (Au also directed one of the shorts in dystopian film “Ten Years.”) Lam’s role was based on notorious crime boss Kwai Ping-hung, who was sentenced to 24-year jail in early 2000s.

The film has not been released in mainland China. Nor were the previous two winners “Midnight After” and “Port of Call.”

Mainland Chinese actress, Zhou Dongyu was named best actress for her role in drama “Soul Mate.”

The society also made special recommendations for six films, including “Trivisa,” “Mermaid,” “Soul Mate,” “Weeds on Fire,” documentary “Snuggle” and Wong Kar-wai-produced “See You Tomorrow.”