‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ Blasts Off With $41 Million Opening Day in China

“Transformers: The Last Knight” enjoyed a powerful $41 million opening day on Friday in China. Including previews, the Michael Bay-directed sci-fi fantasy should finish its first full screening day with a total of $47 million.

Its share of the market on Friday was 89%, according to local data service China Box Office.

That performance stands in sharp contrast to the movie’s soft debut in North America, where it opened on Wednesday and has a two-day cumulative of $23 million. In North America, the picture is on course for a weak $60 million five-day opening.

Distribution in China is by state-owned enterprises China Film Corp. and Huaxia Distribution. The film is partially financed by China’s Huahua Media, which also provides distribution support.

The Friday score (excluding the previews) is the fourth-largest opening day of all time in China. That puts it behind only the debuts of “The Fate of the Furious,” “Journey to the West,” and “Furious 7,” according to Box Office of China, part of ticketing service, Weying. The figure would also be the eighth best one day score in China, with three of the top daily scores belonging to “Furious 8.”

“Transformers: Age of Extinction” had a $92 million opening weekend in China. It finished its run with $320 million.

Data service and consultancy Ent Group forecasted that “Transformers: The Last Knight” will gross $290 million in China.