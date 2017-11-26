Singapore: Tran Anh Hung Sets Gastronomy Film ‘Dodin-Bouffant’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Vietnamese-French auteur, Tran Anh Hung is working on his next project “Dodin-Buffant.” “It is a film about French cuisine,” the director told Variety at the Singapore International Film Festival’s benefit dinner where he was one of the guests.

Dodin-Bouffant is a fictional gourmand created by French food writer Marcel Rouff. His book “La vie et la Passion de Dodin-Bouffant, Gourmet” (“The Passionate Epicure”) was published in 1924. A television film was made of the book in 1972.

Tran is currently putting the finishing touches to the script and is looking to shoot as soon as finances are raised.

The director made a splash internationally with Vietnam-set films “Cyclo” (1995) and “The Scent of Green Papaya” (1993). His adaptation of Haruki Murakami’s bestselling “Norwegian Wood” (2010) was his first film in Japanese and recently he made his French-language debut in 2016 with “Eternity.”

Tran is concerned about the perilous state of Vietnamese cinema. “It is always the same problem – it is the money,” he says. “I think Vietnamese filmmakers are really courageous because they have to travel all over the world to find the money. It is something that is really difficult for the young generation. There is nothing in the country where they can find money to make movies.”