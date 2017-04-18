Yeon Sang-ho, who directed last year’s Asian sensation “Train to Busan” has begun production of “Psychokinesis.” The former animation star is sticking with live action, but switching from zombie horror to humor.

The picture deploys A-list Korean stars including Ryu Seung-ryong (“Miracle in Cell No. 7”) and Shim Eun-kyung (“Miss Granny”,) who were voice acting leads from “Seoul Station,” Yeon’s animated prequel to “Train.” Also on board are Park Jung-min (“Dongju: The Portrait of a Poet”) and “Train” star Jung Yu-mi.

The story involves an ordinary man who accidentally obtains superpowers and uses them to help his daughter and others around them.

“Psychokinesis” also reunites companies behind the pan-Asian success of “Train,” including production house Redpeter Film, investor-distributor Next Entertainment World and its international rights sales arm, Contents Panda.

“Train” premiered in a midnight screening slot in Cannes in May last year and went on to break records for an Asian film in several territories, on the way to a worldwide gross exceeding $135 million. In North America it clocked up $2.1 million for WellGo USA.