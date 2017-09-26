Tommy Lee Jones to Head Tokyo Festival Jury

Veteran American actor, Tommy Lee Jones will head the competition jury at next month’s Tokyo International Film Festival.

The 30th edition of the festival will run Oct. 25 – Nov. 3 in venues across Tokyo. It will open with Japanese fantasy film “Fullmetal Alchemist” and close with Al Gore’s “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power.”

Jones will be joined on the jury by Belgian director Martin Provost (“Serafine”,) Iranian writer-director and producer Reza Mirkarimi, Japanese actor Masatoshi Nagase, and Chinese actress, director and investor Vicky Zhao Wei.

The jury will decide a Grand Prix, a jury prize, best director, screenplay, actor, actress and artistic contribution prizes.

The 15 films in competition, mostly hailing from Asia, Central Asia and Europe, include: erotic crime thriller “Gutland”; “The Lowlife,” adapted from a novelist by a Japanese porn starlet; Vanessa Paradis in another female-focused drama “Maryline”; and Jean-Marc Barr in “Grain,” a Turkish sci-fi film with strong environmental themes.

“Our TIFF 30 Vision encapsulates our commitment to share the joys of cinema, propel exchange between film professionals, and cultivate a future for film,” said Takeo Hisamatsu, a senior executive at Shochiku, who takes over this year as festival director.

2017 Tokyo IFF competition selection

“We The Dead” (aka “Aquerat”) dir. Edmund Yeo (Malaysia)

“Crater” dirs. Silvia Luzi, Luca Bellini (Italy)

“Euthanizer” dir. Teemu Niki (Finland)

“Forget About Nick” dir. Margarethe von Trotta (Germany)

“Grain” dir. Semih Kaplanoglu (Turkey, Germany, France, Sweden, Qatar)

“Gutland” Govinda van Maele (Luxembourg, Germany, Belgium)

“The Home” dir. Asghar Yousefinejad (Iran)

The Looming Storm” dir. Dong Yue (China)

“The Lowlife” dir. Takahise Zeze (Japan)

“Maryline” dir. Guillaume Gallienne (France)

“Namme” dir. Zaza Khalvashi (Georgia, Lithuania)

“Ship in a Room” dir. Lyubomir Mladenov (Bulgaria)

“Sparring” dir. Samuel Jouy (France)

“Sveta” dir. Zhanna Issabayeva (Kazakhstan)

“Tremble all you Want” dir: Akiko Ooku

