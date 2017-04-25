Tom DeSanto Set For China Project With CITIC Guoan

Tom DeSanto
Madison McGaw/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Veteran U.S. producer, Tom DeSanto (“Transformers,” “X-Men”) has struck a deal to make Hollywood-China co-production films costing $120 million with CITIC Guoan, one of China’s largest state-owned enterprises.

“We are joining hands with Hollywood legend Tom DeSanto to jointly create a series of movies incorporating Chinese culture for the global audience,” the company said in a statement at the end of the Beijing International Film Festival. “We hope that Chinese movies can appear on the global film stage to let more movie-goers appreciate Chinese culture’s long history and charm.”

CITIC Guoan previously committed to partially finance former Disney boss Dick Cook in the development of his U.S.- and Chinese-based enterprise Dick Cook Studios.

CITIC Guoan recently completed the development of Xinqiao VFX City in Beijing. The 30,000 sq m facility for film and television special effects. It is also developing the CITIC Guoan Production Base at a vast site 80km South East of Beijing.

The “Transformers” movies are among the most successful films ever released in China. “Transformers: Age of Extinction” was partially financed and filmed in China.

SEE ALSO: China's CITIC Guoan Invests in NextVR

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad