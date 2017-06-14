Annecy: Tokyo Festival to Spotlight Animator Keiichi Hara

Japan Correspondent
Annecy: Tokyo Festival to Spotlight Animator
Courtesy of Tokyo IFF

The Tokyo International Film Festival will this year present a section on the work of animator Keiichi Hara. It will feature Hara’s major films, including “Summer Days with Coo,” “Colorful,” and “Miss Hokusai.”

Both “Colorful” and “Miss Hokusai” won awards at the Annecy animation festival, where the Tokyo announcement was made.

The Hara section will be part of the Tokyo festival’s animation focus, which celebrates the 100th anniversary of Japanese animation. The festival’s 30th edition unspools Oct. 25-Nov.3.

Born in 1959, Hara worked for the Shin-Ei animation house, moving up the ranks to director on the “Doraemon” and “Crayon Shin-chan” series, while winning fans and critical acclaim. He left Shin-Ei and in 2007 released his first feature as an independent, “Summer Days,” a film that mixed realistic settings, characters and storytelling with folklore-derived fantasy.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Film News from Variety

Loading
ad