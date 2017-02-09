TIFFCOM, the film rights market attached to the Tokyo Int’l Film Festival, will this year move to a new out of town venue.

To be held Tues. 24 – Thurs. 26 Oct., the market will be held at Sunshine City in Ikebukuro, an expanding metropolis in the North West of the Tokyo metropolitan area. Since moving out of the Roppongi area, the market has been held for the past four years in Odaiba, an other-worldly location in Tokyo Harbor.

TIFFCOM organizers at UniJapan describe Sunshine City as “a multifunctional urban complex featuring exhibition halls, a hotel, shops, restaurants and amusement facilities.” A further 8 screens will open in 2020. Ikebukuro will host a significant portion of the 2020 Olympic Games.

The Tokyo festival – which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year – will this run Oct. 25 – Nov. 3.