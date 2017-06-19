Terence Chang’s Lucida Sets Eyes on Yuen Woo Ping’s ‘Invisible Guard’

Lucida Entertainment, the multi-faceted film company headed by veteran producer Terence Chang, celebrated its first anniversary by boarding “The Invisible Guard.” The film is to be directed by Yuen Woo Ping, the celebrated action choreographer of “The Grandmaster,” and “Kill Bill” and director of “Crouching Tiger: Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny.”

The film is to be a live action adaptation of one of the hottest animated properties in China, a Tang dynasty-set martial arts action series which in two seasons has amassed more than 6.6 billion views across all of China’s major online video platforms. Chang is set as executive producer.

The project, unveiled on the margins of the Shanghai International Film Festival, adds to a five-film slate announced this time last year when the company launched. Three of the five are now in advanced stages of production, including “The Adventurers,” starring France’s Jean Reno, Hong Kong’s Andy Lau and Taiwan’s Shu Qi, and directed by Stephen Fung.

Chang, who for several years was the producing partner of John Woo and is responsible for movies including “Face / Off,“ and “Red Cliff,” launched the company with Xin Yang as CEO. As well as production, it is now involved in talent management, casting and production services.

Chang previously sought to build a talent and production model nearly a decade earlier, when he, star actress Michelle Yeoh and David Tang launched Stellar Entertainment. Talent under management at Lucida includes Huang Jingyu, Wang Chuanjun and Godfrey Gao (“The Mortal Instruments”).

“Terence had constructed a comprehensive business model and professional production service system, which helped Lucida to handle projects from development through post-production. In the future, with many more resources including animation, gaming and new media, Lucida hopes to incorporate new strategies to its business model,” said Xin Yang. “Lucida is on its way to creating a Chinese film production company with Hollywood standards.”

Other projects now in post-production include “Love is a “Broadway Hit,” directed by Peter Lee and starring Wang Likun, Gao, Wang Chuanjun and Yuan Li, and “Snow Storm,” directed by Cui Siwei.