China’s Tencent Pictures Ratchets up Role as Next Generation Film, TV Powerhouse

A video message from Channing Tatum was among the highlights of a glitzy event in Beijing on Sunday night. Tencent Pictures, the film making arm of Internet giant Tencent pulled back the curtain on a 43-title production, distribution and investment slate for 2018, with “Zombie Brother,” co-produced with Tatum and Reid Carolin’s Free Association prominent, among the roster.

If Chinese cinema’s recent up and down year is supposed to have dented the ambition of local film groups, this was pushback by a company confident that its multimedia approach can take it much further. It also marked the second anniversary of Tencent Pictures, just of one of social media and games giant Tencent’s pushes into mainstream film and TV entertainment. Of the 43 projects, 20 were feature films, with the balance animation, TV series and made-for-Internet shows.

The event was held at the spectacular Phoenix Center in East Beijing’s Chaoyang district. And it was tightly choreographed with guests required to check in using QR codes and PIN numbers, and speakers making extensive use of autocue. The red carpet was draped across many levels of the glass and steel building and trodden by over 100 on-stage guests, as well as visiting talent and executives.

VIPs in attendance included talent David Goyer, Ge You, Zhang Guoli, Doze Niu, and Derek Yee. Executives included CAA’s Jonah Greenberg, Bona Film’s Yu Dong, Huayi Brothers’ James Wang, and Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Carrie Wong.

The previously announced “Zombie Brother” is an adaptation of the top title on Tencent’s digital comics platform and has already been adapted in China as a hit animated series and stage play, with Tencent and Free Association developing it for the international market.

That was typical of the Tencent Pictures strategy, which builds on the giant group’s stock of games, literature and web properties, as it seeks to become a content producer in addition to its role as distribution and marketing platform.

Another multinational venture is on “Tuzki,” an animated film based on a kinetic pink cartoon character owned by Tencent which has already appeared on food and beverage offerings and in the “Dragon Nest” film. Partners include Original Force, a U.S.-Chinese animation producer, and Turner Asia Pacific. Turner’s Asia finance director Clement Schwebig was on hand to promote the co-venture.

“We will make long term investments in film and TV, in order to build the Chinese industry. The success of movies helps build culture of our country and invigorates traditional culture,” said Mark Ren Yuxin, COO of Tencent, and chairman of Tencent Pictures. “We have expanded from games, literature and animation, now we are moving further into film and TV.”

Top Chinese director, Lu Chuan unveiled his newest project “20000 Miles.” Having recently completed Disney Nature’s “Born in China,” Lu is again poised to make use of an international crew including production designer Colin Gibson, for the picture. Taiwan’s Su Chaopin (writer of “The Crossing” and “Reign of Assassins”) is also to make “Pathfinder,” a sci-fi moon exploration movie with a female villain.

The event spun through other upcoming projects including both film and serialized versions of “The Tibet Code,” a film version of Qing Yu Nian (aka “Chapter Five”), series adaptation of “Mystery of the Antiques” and “Prince of Tennis.”

Strategic pacts were announced with New Classics Media, CKF Pictures and Haina Pictures. Other one-off projects spell collaboration with Hainan TV’s Mango Pictures, Perfect World Pictures and streaming video giant iQIYI, as well as with Tencent group companies Tencent Video and Penguin Pictures.