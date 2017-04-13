Temuera Morrison (“Moana,” “Aquaman”) and Dan Ewing head the cast of “Occupation,” a sci-fi action film, to shoot in Australia from next month.

The story involves a group of small town residents who must band together after a devastating ground invasion. The film is directed by Luke Sparke, who last year delivered “Red Billabong.”

Production is by SparkeFilms with Red Billabong Producer, Carly Imrie, returning. International sales are handled by Clay Epstein’s Film Mode Entertainment.

“Sci-fi is an exciting genre and very popular. I’ve just done ‘The Osiris Child’ another sci-film. So this genre seems to be where it’s currently at,” said Morrison, who also starred in “Star Wars” episodes II and III.

Other cast include: Stephany Jacobsen (“Battlestar Galactica”,) Rhiannon Fish (“The 100”,) Charles Terrier (“Neighbours”,) Bruce Spence (“Mad Max 2”,) Felix Williamson (“The Great Gatsby,” “Underbelly”,) Charles Mesure (“Desperate Housewives”,) Zachary Garred (“General Hospital”,) Izzy Stevens (“Puberty Blues”,) Trystan Go (“The Family Law”,) and Jacqueline McKenzie (“The 4400”.)

Production begins in Gold Coast, Queensland, and Northern New South Wales on May 2.