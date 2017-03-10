Takeo Hisamatsu Appointed Tokyo Festival Director

Industry veteran, Takeo Hisamatsu has been appointed as director of the Tokyo International Film Festival.

The appointment was announced today at the annual board meeting of UniJapan, and takes immediate effect. Hisamatsu succeeds Yasushi Shiina, who becomes CEO of the festival’s associated TIFFCOM market.

Hisamatsu has a film career of nearly 40 years in Japan and the U.S. at companies including Shochiku and Warner Bros. Pictures Japan.

The 30th edition of the festival will be held this year, running from Wednesday Oct. 25 to Friday Nov. 3, 2017.

“We will not fail to reflect upon the wonderful films and guests that have graced our 29-edition history, and at the same time, we will seek to clarify and define our vision and path going forward,” said Hisamatsu in a prepared statement. “It is my hope that through this festival, we can continue to present films from around the world in all their diversity and richness to many audiences, and that we can share the delight and joy of watching films.”