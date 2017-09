Documentary, “Small Talk” has been selected as Taiwan’s contender in the Academy Awards foreign-language film category.

Directed by Huang Hui-Chen, the film is “a meditative exploration” into Huang and her lesbian mother’s past as a priestess and absentee parent.

The film won the Teddy Award in Berlin earlier this year for best documentary.

Other films shortlisted for contention included Midi Z’s “The Road to Mandalay,” and Chi Hsien-Jer’ s “White Ant.”