Taiwan Director Chi Po-lin Killed in Helicopter Crash (Report)

Asia Bureau Chief
Taiwan Director Chi Po-lin Killed in
(C) Taiwan Aerial Imaging

Taiwanese film maker Chi Po-lin died in a commercial helicopter crash on Saturday in Taiwan’s Hualien County, according to multiple local media reports. He was 52.

Chi, who started his career as an aerial photographer at the Ministry of Transportation, before establishing himself as a cinematographer and environmentalist, previously directed the 2013 hit documentary feature “Beyond Beauty – Taiwan From Above.”

Chi announced $3 million a sequel to “Beyond Beauty” on Thursday last week. He is believed to have been shooting footage near Taiwan’s Rainbow Bridge when the craft ran into difficulties.

The Bell 206 craft operated by Emerald Pacific Airways came down near the coastal town of Fengbin shortly before noon. Chi, the pilot Chang Chih-kuang, and Chi’s assistant Chen Kuan-chi were killed. There were no survivors.

“Director Chi’s works have allowed us to see the beauty of Taiwan, and inspired others to join the efforts to conserve our land. His passing is a tremendous loss to Taiwan,” Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-wen said on social media.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad