Taiwan Director Chi Po-lin Killed in Helicopter Crash (Report)

Taiwanese film maker Chi Po-lin died in a commercial helicopter crash on Saturday in Taiwan’s Hualien County, according to multiple local media reports. He was 52.

Chi, who started his career as an aerial photographer at the Ministry of Transportation, before establishing himself as a cinematographer and environmentalist, previously directed the 2013 hit documentary feature “Beyond Beauty – Taiwan From Above.”

Chi announced $3 million a sequel to “Beyond Beauty” on Thursday last week. He is believed to have been shooting footage near Taiwan’s Rainbow Bridge when the craft ran into difficulties.

The Bell 206 craft operated by Emerald Pacific Airways came down near the coastal town of Fengbin shortly before noon. Chi, the pilot Chang Chih-kuang, and Chi’s assistant Chen Kuan-chi were killed. There were no survivors.

“Director Chi’s works have allowed us to see the beauty of Taiwan, and inspired others to join the efforts to conserve our land. His passing is a tremendous loss to Taiwan,” Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-wen said on social media.