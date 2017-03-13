Star-studded Hong Kong action film “Paradox” marks the first time that Hong Kong-based Sun Entertainment Culture has teamed with Flagship Entertainment, the joint venture between Warner Bros., China Media Capital and TVB.

The action-packed flick, produced on a budget of over $14.5 million (RMB100 million,) also marks the first venture between Sun and Alibaba Pictures, the film-making arm of China’s e-commerce giant Alibaba.

At a launching event for the film at FilMart on Monday, Paco Wong, MD of Sun, said that further collaboration between the two companies was possible.

Flagship was founded in 2015 to develop and produce Chinese-language and Hong Kong films for the Chinese and global markets. Last year, it announced its first 12 movie projects to be made in China. “Paradox” is a recent addition.

Other partners involved in the film are Bona Film Group, Weixi Films, Shanghai Professional Making Film, YL Pictures and Beijing Yuanshi Media Co., Ltd., all of which are mainland China-based.

To be distributed by Sun-backed Bravos Pictures, “Paradox” has an international cast featuring Hong Kong actors Louis Koo Tin-lok and Lam Ka-tung, Thai action star Tony Jaa, mainland Chinese actor and martial artist Wu Yue, and American Silat specialist Chris Collins. It tells the story of a police negotiator (Koo) who travels to Thailand to look for his teenage daughter and comes across the mastermind of an organ trafficking ring (Collins.)

The film is now in post-production and scheduled for release in the latter half of this year.