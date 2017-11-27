SGIFF Winner ‘Live From Dhaka’ Snapped up by Stray Dogs (EXCLUSIVE)

Paris-based international sales agent Stray Dogs has picked up Bangladeshi filmmaker Abdullah Mohammed Saad’s “Live From Dhaka.” The film premiered last year at the 2016 Singapore International Film Festival where it won best director for Saad and best actor for Mostofa Monwar at the Silver Screen awards.

The micro-budget film also played in 2017 at Rotterdam and Poland’s Five Flavours film festival.

Shamsur Rahman Alvy, Imtiaz Bijon Ahmed, Ehsanul Haque Babu and Mohammed Arifur Rahman produced for Khelna Chobi.

“This is a significant stepping stone for Bangladeshi independent cinema,” Imtiaz Bijon Ahmed told Variety. “We grew up dreaming of making films someday, and this is the next step of evolution within our long cinematic culture. It’s a surreal feeling that a small film from Bangladesh, which was only possible to make because of sheer will power against all odds, is now making its mark on a global stage. Hopefully this will inspire the young filmmakers in Bangladesh to dream big.”

Stray Dogs’ eclectic sales slate also includes: Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s “The Brawler” that bowed in Toronto and is also playing at SGIFF; British filmmaker Deborah Haywood’s “Pin Cushion” that opened Venice Critics Week: Govinda Van Maele’s Luxembourg/Belgium/Germany co-production “Gutland” that played Toronto and Venice: Ian Lagarde’s Canada/Cuba production “All You Can Eat Buddha,” that was in Toronto and Taipei’s Golden Horse festival; Nathan Silver’s France/U.S. co-production “Thirst Street” that has played Tribeca, Venice and Sitges; and Ben Russell’s France/Germany co-production “Good Luck,” that was in Locarno, Toronto and Mar del Plata.