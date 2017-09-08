China Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Spins $20 Million on Opening Day

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” took an immediate and decisive leap to the top of the Chinese box office. On Friday, it opened with grosses estimated at $20 million (RMB130 million) by 8 p.m. local time.

Including previews, the superhero tentpole will finish its first full day with about $21.5 million (RMB142 million).

While the figure is well outside the record book for an opening day in China, it was strong enough to halt the progress of all holdovers and new releases. The score represented a 53% share of Friday revenues, according to data from ticketing firm Weying Technology.

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” earned $94.4 million during its run in China.

Japanese film “The Shape of Voice” (aka “A Silent Voice”) took RMB10 million in second place, while last week’s chart-topper, “Dunkirk,” earned less than RMB9 million. All-time box office champion “Wolf Warriors 2” ground out another RMB4 million on Friday for a cumulative total of $845 million (RMB5.58 billion), earned in 44 days.

Prior to the weekend, “Spider-Man: Homecoming” had earned $325 million in North America and an additional $422 million in international territories. Star Tom Holland and director Jon Watts were recently in Beijing for a series of promotional events and the film’s China premiere Monday. Local media reported Watts suggesting that a forthcoming sequel could be shot in China.