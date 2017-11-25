Spackman Boards Korean Fantasy ‘Now I Will Meet You’

Singapore-based film investor, Spackman Entertainment this week continued its drive into the Korean movie scene. It boarded upcoming Korean film “Now I Will Meet You.”

Based on best-selling Japanese novel “Be With You,” the film is a fantasy about a woman who returns from the dead, but puts her ultimate fate on the line for the sake of her remaining family. It is directed by Lee Chang-hoon.

Significantly, the film marks the reteaming of stars Son Ye-jin and So Ji-sub for the first time in 16 years, when they previously appeared in MBC’s TV series “A Delicious Proposal.” The stars are represented by MS Team Entertainment Co., and Fiftyone K Inc., respectively, talent agencies that both belong to Spackman.

Spackman said that it is putting up $450,000 (KRW500 million) of the film’s $4.9 million (KRW5.5 billion) production budget. The film is now in post-production and due to be released in 2018 by Korean major, Lotte Entertainment, on a $2.1 million (KRW2.3 billion) print & advertising budget.

Spackman recently had a number one Korean box office success with “The Outlaws,” which was produced by its 51% owned subsidiary Novus Mediacorp. In October it bought control of another film production company Take Pictures (aka Studio Take), headed by veteran producer Song Dae-chan. That deal cost it some $2.95 million (S$3.93 million).

In September, Spackman acquired a 10% equity interest in NSY Group, which owns Nunsongyee, a Korean-themed dessert cafe chain in Singapore.

“Spackman Media Group’s portfolio of artists, which is one the largest in Korea, serves as an invaluable platform for the group to access investment opportunities in the highest quality film projects. The group will continue to pursue unique collaboration opportunities with SMGL’s artists,” said Charles Spackman, executive chairman and CEO of Spackman Entertainment Group, in a prepared statement.