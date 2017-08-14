Sony Launches its own Theatrical Distributors in SE Asia (EXCLUSIVE)

Sony Pictures Entertainment has terminated a longstanding theatrical releasing joint venture with Disney in South East Asia. In its place, the studio is launching four, new, country-specific distributors of its own.

Sony is launching Sony Pictures Releasing units in Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia. It previously separated operations in The Philippines from the Disney joint venture in February.

Announced by Brett Hogg, senior VP of international distribution at SPE, the moves see a mix of personnel transferring from the joint venture, and others in new positions. In Singapore Robert Crockett will continue as managing director, overseeing Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia. In Malaysia, Simon Foo becomes the AGM/Country Manager for Malaysia and will continue reporting to Crockett. Foo will take the day-to-day lead of operations in Malaysia, in addition to his distribution and sales responsibilities.

In Thailand, “James” Rachot Dhiraputra, returns to the company to become Thailand managing director, along with Dujdao Promobol, Thailand executive director of marketing. The pair last week held a Buddhist merit ceremony to give SPR Thailand its official launch, and to present the studio’s forward slate to exhibitors.

ocal Thai media quoted Dhiraputra as targeting $24 million (THB800 million) of gross revenues from the 19 movies. It was unclear if the $8 million (THB265) from “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” the first major SPE title released under the new banner, was part of that figure. “Homecoming” is expected to be the highest grossing SPE title in Thailand.

The joint venture with Disney was originally established in 1997 as a way of minimizing infrastructure costs in the then small South East Asian market. It also helped to maximize the studios’ marketing and negotiating firepower in a region with oligopoly – and often vertically-integrated – exhibition groups.

SPE’s go-it alone strategy reflects an optimism that the individual markets within the region will continue to grow, despite patchy economic growth in Thailand, continuing high levels of piracy in Malaysia and Singapore, and competition from online streaming services.

Expansion by exhibitors into the provinces in Thailand and Malaysia could mean that the theatrical business grows at a pace faster than the countries’ mainstream economies. That in turn allows SPE to anticipate growing the number of titles per year that it releases theatrically. Dhiraputra said that SPE aims to release 20 films per year in Thailand, which last year had box office of $140 million (THB4.6 billion).