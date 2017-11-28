Sony India Sets up Sports Biopic ‘Soorma’

Sony Pictures Networks Productions is to produce sports biopic “Soorma.” The film focuses on the turbulent life of field hockey star Sandeep Singh and is set for a June 29 release. Singh was accidentally shot and spent two years in wheelchair before recovering and eventually captaining India.

The film is directed by Shaad Ali and stars Diljit Dosanjh in the title role. Other cast includes Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi. Music direction is by duo Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. Lyrics by Ali and Gulzar Saheb. Production is by SPNP’s Chitrangda Singh and Deepak Singh.

“Sandeep Singh personifies what it takes to rise from the ashes and determination to overcome all obstacles will leave you stunned and in awe. We at SPN Productions are proud that we will be presenting to the world, what we believe is arguably the greatest comeback story ever in the game of hockey,” said Sneha Rajani, deputy president & head, Sony Pictures Networks Productions.

Pitching itself as one of the youngest film studios in India, Sony Pictures Networks Productions, was set up in 2013 with a mandate to produce engaging, entertaining and high-quality cinema for Indian diaspora audiences worldwide. It produced “Piku in 2015” and this year released two films: “Mubarakan” and “Poster Boys.”

