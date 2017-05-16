Cannes: Sony Pictures Home Entertainment Snares ‘Serpent’

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has acquired North American physical and digital distribution rights to the Distant Horizon-produced suspense thriller “Serpent.”

Written and directed by first time feature film maker, Amanda Evans, the film follows a husband and wife on a romantic escape in nature that quickly turns deadly when they are trapped in a tent with a poisonous snake.

Starring Sarah Dumont (“Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse,”

Don Jon,”) and Tom Ainsley (TVs “Versailles’ and “The Royals”,) the film will have its world premiere during the Nightfall portion of the Los Angeles Film Festival on Saturday, June 17.

Voltage Pictures is handling international distribution of “Serpent” in other territories and will screen the film in the Cannes Market, part of the Cannes Film Festival.

“The LA Film Festival (selection) is a testament to the talents of Amanda Evans. We believe in her potential as a director and are currently developing the remake of Yasuo Inoue’s The Neighbor Number 13 with her at the helm,” said Distant Horizon president Anant Singh, speaking from the Cannes Film Festival.

“We are delighted to have concluded a distribution arrangement with Sony Pictures Home Entertainment for North America, continuing our successful relationship that began with “Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom.”

“Serpent” is an Enigma Pictures and Distant Horizon/Videovision Entertainment production in association with The Department of Trade and Industry South Africa. Music is composed by Andy Schar, it is edited by Mandy Roberts and Andrea Shaw and with Jacques Koudstaal as director of photography. Executive producers are Sudhir Pragjee, Sanjeev Singh, Robert Naidoo, Brian Cox and Dugald MacDonald. It is produced by Singh, Greig Buckle and Evans.