Singapore Picks ‘Pop Aye’ for Foreign-Language Oscar Contention

Asia Bureau Chief
Courtesy of Giraffe Pictures

Singapore has selected “Pop Aye” as its national contender for the Academy Awards foreign-language category. Directed by Kirsten Tan, the film won the world cinema dramatic special jury award at Sundance earlier this year.

Set entirely in Thailand, the film stars Thaneth Warakulnukroh as a down and out architect who is reunited with his childhood elephant. They embark on a road trip across the Thai countryside in search of their old home.

“’Pop Aye’ is a story of self-discovery, beautifully told by a Singapore team, including director-writer Kirsten Tan, producers Lai Weijie and Huang Wenhong, and executive producer Anthony Chen. The
film has resonated with audiences both at home and internationally,” said Joachim Ng, director of the Singapore Film Commission.

The film has recently opened theatrically in Taiwan, after releases in North America, France, The Netherlands, Singapore and Thailand. On the festival circuit it will next screen in Zurich, London, Busan and Tokyo.

