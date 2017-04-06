Singapore cinema chain, Golden Village is launching a grant scheme to help aspiring talent make and screen a short film. The move is part of the circuit’s 25th anniversary celebrations.

The GV25 Film Shorts will select three applicants to each receive a grant of US$1,380 (S$ 2,000) and work with established Singapore directors Kelvin Tong and Boris Boo. Films are expected to take Past, Present and Future as their theme. The best of the three will receive a further cash prize of US$2,070 (S$ 3,000) and be screened in Golden Village’s multiplexes.

“Golden Village has always been committed to a vibrant film culture in Singapore but this initiative enables us to go a step further by directly investing in home-grown film talent,” said Clara Cheo, CEO of Golden Village Multiplex.