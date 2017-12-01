ATF: Singapore Film ‘Jimami Tofu’ Sells to China, Taiwan

Taiwanese distribution company Movie Cloud has acquired Singapore film “Jimami Tofu” and will release the film theatrically in Taiwan in 2018.

The deal was brokered by the film’s global sales agent, Korea’s Opus Pictures. In addition, a television and Internet distribution deal for China has been finalized with Blue Media Times Beijing. The deals were announced at the Asia TV Forum on Thursday.

This is the first non-Korean feature film to be represented by Opus Pictures, the production firm with involvement in Korean hits “Man from Nowhere” and “Snowpiercer”.

“Jimami Tofu” had its world premiere at the Hawaii International Film Festival in November where it won the audience choice award.

Written and directed by Jason Chan and Christian Lee, the film is produced by Chan and Lee’s Singapore-based outfit BananaMana Films with the support of the Okinawa Film Office.

The film follows a Chinese-Singaporean chef who is in Okinawa learning to cook traditional Okinawan food. A top Japanese food critic finds herself in Singapore to discover of Southeast Asian cuisine. They are both looking for each other after an emotional breakup years ago when she left him without a trace.

The cast includes Jason Chan, Mari Yamamoto, Rino Nakasone and Masane Tsukayama.

Movie Cloud handled the successful release of “Train to Busan” in Taiwan last year. It will release “Jimami Tofu” through Lux Cinemas in Taiwan.