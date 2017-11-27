Singapore Actor Rayve Zen Expands Horizons

Singaporean actor, Rayve Zen is making his mark across Asia in films as diverse as Canada/Hong Kong/Malaysia co-production “Million Loves in Me,” and China/Hong Kong production “Shock Wave.”

Zen began his entertainment career as the front man for Singaporean rock outfit Turn the Tap. He appeared in several commercials before he met American stage director Robert Wilson and was invited to train at the Watermill International Summer Program in New York. After a number of roles in the theater, Zen’s breakthrough role was playing a policeman in Mediacorp crime series “Mata Mata.” He also made a mark in the crime series “Verdict”.

In 2014, Zen moved to Hong Kong. “I moved to Hong Kong to seek different challenges and it was always in my intentions to embrace my Chinese roots and experience Chinese culture at its source,” says Zen.

The actor is bullish about Singaporean cinema. “We’ve always had a ‘punch above our weight’ mentality. And we’ve got cool stories,” says Zen. “There’s a very dedicated community of energetic and ambitious Singaporean filmmakers who are committed to making their work heard and I’m not surprised that Singaporean works are travelling and getting recognized.”

One such Singaporean film was 2017’s “Siew Lup”, where Zen has a significant role.

“Singapore cinema is going through a really exciting time with the rise of the online platforms, terrific individuals, and companies like MM2 Entertainment and Clover Films,” Zen says. “More stories are being turned into films than ever. It is up to the creators to make strong material and powerful characters, to get people noticing, and putting their faith in local productions.”

Zen’s eclectic upcoming projects include Chinese-Korean war film “Azalea” that is due in 2018; an as yet untitled biopic about a well-known figure in Chinese history where he is the lead; a zombie film; and Russian filmmaker Maxim Bessmertny’s “What’s Your Art?”.