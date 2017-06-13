‘Sing’ on Track to Surpass ‘Minions’ at Japanese Box Office

Illumination’s “Sing” has become the second-highest non-Disney or Pixar animated film at the Japanese box office. Released by UPI March 17 on 588 screens, it has grossed more than $43.7 million dollars as of June 8.

Among non-Disney films, only “Minons” has grossed more, though “Sing” is on track to surpass that total in the coming weeks. “Sing” is still in theaters in Japan.

“Sing” is produced by Illumination Entertainment and directed and written by Garth Jennings. The story follows a group of animals that enter a singing contest hosted by a koala, Buster Moon, to save his theater. Various animals from the town come together to compete for the big prize money.

The soundtrack includes songs from artists including Frank Sinatra, Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, and Stevie Wonder. Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, and John C. Reilly appear as a voice actors.

Voice actors for the Japanese language version include Teruyoshi Uchimura, MISHA, Masami Nagasawa, Takuya Ohashi, Tsukasa Saito, Koichi Yamadera, Maaya Sakamoto, Mayumi Tanaka, Mamoru Miyano, Kisho Taniyama, Nana Mizuki, and Mao Daichi.