Shout! Factory has acquired all rights in North America to hit Japanese animation film “In This Corner of the World.” It plans theatrical releases in the U.S. and Canada from summer this year, ahead of multimedia outings.

Released in Japan in the fall of 2016 to slowburn success, “Corner” tells the tale of a woman who moves to Hiroshima in 1944. But her life is thrown into chaos when the town is the target of a nuclear bomb at the end of WWII.

It was written and directed by Sunao Katabuchi, based on the original work by Fumiyo Kouno. Production was by Masao Maruyama at Mappa Co. and Taro Maki at Genco Inc. Rights were acquired through London-based sales agent Animatsu Entertainment.

“Beautiful and deeply moving, ‘In This Corner of the World’ is a captivating, socially relevant film that will impact everyone who sees it,” said Melissa Boag, senior VP of kids & family entertainment at Shout! Factory. “We look forward to presenting this remarkable hand-drawn animated film to animation enthusiasts and North American movie audiences this year.” Katabuchi began his career working closely with Hayao Miyazaki before directing his own animated features “Mai Mai Miracle” and “Princess Arete.”

The film was released by Tokyo Theaters and had grossed $13.7 million by Jan.22.