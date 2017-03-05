“Shin Godzilla,” a CGI-heavy reboot of the iconic Godzilla series, took seven Japan Academy prizes at the awards ceremony in Tokyo on Friday, the most of any of the nominees. The film, which earned $72 million at the Japanese box office last year, scooped best picture and best director honors for co-directors Hideaki Anno and Shinji Higuchi, who brought Toho’s signature series back to the screen after a 12-year hiatus.

The best actor prize went to Koichi Sato for his turn as a police public relations officer haunted by a long-ago murder case in Takahisa Zeze mystery/thriller “64.” Rie Miyazawa received the best actress trophy for her portrayal of a mother dying of terminal cancer in the Ryota Nakano drama “Her Love Boils Bathwater.’

The year’s biggest hit, animation “Your Name,” won awards for best script and music, as well as the most popular film prize. Best animation honors, however, went to “In This Corner of the World.” The best foreign-language film prize was awarded to Clint Eastwood’s “Sully.”